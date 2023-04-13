Ballia (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman here in a village was allegedly raped by her brother's friend who also uploaded a private picture of her on social media, police said on Thursday.

According to the woman's complaint, a friend of her brother raped her on April 6 and also took her pictures, which he circulated on WhatsApp, said Ballia City Kotwali Inspector (crime) Sanjay Shukla.

Shukla said the victim in her complaint filed on Tuesday also alleged that the assailant also threatened to kill her.

Based on her testimony, police arrested the accused from the NCC crossing of the district headquarters, he added.

