In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh Monday morning. According to the police, local residents spotted the minor in an unconscious state at an abandoned place in the locality in Agra and informed them. She was admitted to a hospital where she is still unconscious. Police have formed six teams to nab the accused. Gurugram Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Raped by Two Men After Lacing Her Drink With Sedatives.

Agra Crime:

UP | Police have formed 6 teams to find the person. We have also found an eyewitness who is helping police with the accused person's sketch: DCP Vikas Kumar, Agra — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 13, 2023

