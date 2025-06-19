Kaushambi (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter died allegedly after consuming a poisonous substance in a village here, police said on Thursday.

Circle Officer Satyendra Tiwari said, "The deceased have been identified as Soni Devi, wife of Surendra Yadav, and their daughter Lakshmi. They were residents of Pathranwa village in Kaushambi district."

According to police, Soni Devi allegedly fed pesticide to her daughter before consuming it herself on Wednesday night. Her elder daughter Kajal informed her grandmother about the incident, after which the mother and daughter were rushed to the district hospital in a critical condition, where they succumbed during treatment on Thursday.

The circle officer said Soni Devi had four children: Kajal (15), Sunny (13), Lakshmi (8) and Saurabh (6).

He said Kajal informed police that her father has been a labourer in Rajasthan's Kota for many years. He had come home three months ago and returned to Kota just three days prior to the incident.

Kajal also revealed that her parents had an argument on phone at around 11 pm on Wednesday night, after which her mother consumed poison after feeding it to her younger sister.

The woman's husband has been informed about the death and he is on his way from Rajasthan, the CO said.

He said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the matter is under investigation.

