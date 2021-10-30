Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Assistant Commissioner of Police Sujata Patil, who had been caught by the anti-corruption bureau while allegedly taking bribe, was suspended from service on Friday, said a police official here.

The order of suspension was issued by the Maharashtra home department, he said.

ACP Patil was posted with Meghwadi division of Mumbai Police.

