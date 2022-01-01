Kochi, Jan 1 (PTI): Kerala police on Saturday said they have arrested six people, including a woman, for allegedly possessing drugs like MDMA and hashish.

Acting on tip-off, police said they raided a flat near here, seized the drugs and arrested the six.

Police said the six had brought the drugs for the new year parties.

The accused were produced before a local court which remanded them, they said.

