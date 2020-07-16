Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman was arrested by Tilak Nagar police here on Thursday for allegedly killing her mother-in-law.

Sajabai Patil (70), resident of suburban Chembur, was found in a pool of blood inside the bathroom of her house on Monday.

She was declared dead before admission at hospital.

Probe revealed that Sajabai did not get along with her daughter-in-law Anjana (32), the police officer said.

"Recently Sajabai had withdrawn some money from her savings account. On Monday, she could not find the money and accused her daughter-in-law of stealing it which led to a quarrel," he said.

In a fit of rage, Anjana allegedly strangulated the older woman with a charging cable and also hit her on the head with a cricket bat.

When Sajabai lost consciousness, the accused fled to her mother's house in the same building, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

