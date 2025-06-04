Simdega (Jharkhand), Jun 4 (PTI) A woman was attacked and injured by unidentified assailants in Jharkhand's Simdega district, hours after she attended a panchayat meeting held to discuss her marital status.

Police said on Wednesday that the woman, who was found with a serious knife wound on her neck, was hospitalised and her condition was stated to be serious.

A member of Zilla Parishad, Semrom Paul, said the incident was related to two marriages.

The victim, who hailed from Odisha, has been living with a married man as his second wife, which was the cause of frequent quarrels in the family, he said.

A panchayat meeting was convened on Tuesday over the issue in Pahartoli under Bansjor police station and the woman was attacked a few hours later and dumped in a nearby forest.

She was attacked with a sharp weapon on the backside of her neck.

On being informed of the incident, a police team reached the spot and found the woman bleeding. She was immediately taken to the hospital, where she was undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police Md Arshi said an investigation in this connection began soon after the injured woman was hospitalised.

He said the police would question the woman after she recovers.

Asked about the panchayat meeting convened in Pahartoli, the SP said the matter is under the purview of the investigation.

