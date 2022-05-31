Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): A woman attempted suicide in Mahad, Raigad district in Maharashtra, by jumping into a well along with her six children on Monday night.

The woman managed to come out of the well alive but all her children died.

Details awaited. (ANI)

