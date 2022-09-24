Pilibhit, Sep 24 (PTI) Four persons have been detained in connection with an incident in which a 50-year-old woman was beaten to death after being dragged on a road here, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The woman's son and his friend were also injured seriously in the incident which happened on Friday, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Doctors Remove Over 7000 Gallstones From Woman's Bladder After She Complains of Stomach Pain.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused persons, said Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi.

The body of the deceased, Rama Saini, has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Also Read | Chandigarh University MMS Case: Indian Army Personnel Posted in Arunachal Pradesh Arrested by Punjab Police Over 'Leaked Objectionable Videos' of Students.

According to the police, Bharat Saini, a resident of Bagh Gulsher Khan mohallah, works as a private operator in the ARTO office, and also does tailoring. He has a plot in the locality, where construction work is going on.

The work was opposed by Santosh Saini, Ajay Saini, Vijay Saini and their family. On Friday morning, they started demolishing the newly-constructed wall.

When Bharat Saini's wife Rama Saini opposed them, they attacked her, police said.

They dragged her on the road, and beat her up. She started bleeding after being hit on the head. As her family members tried to intervene, they were also beaten up, police said.

Rama's son Vishesh and his friend Rahul were also seriously injured. All the injured were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared Rama Saini dead.

Police said that efforts are on to nab Santosh Saini, Ajay Saini, Vijay Saini and other accused persons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)