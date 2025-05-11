Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) A 40-year-old beautician from Malwani in Mumbai was booked over her allegedly objectionable social media status on Operation Sindoor launched by Indian armed forces, police said on Sunday.

An FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and a notice was served to the woman, who runs a beauty parlour, for joining the investigation.

"When governments make reckless decisions, it's the innocent on both sides who pay the price, not the ones in power", the woman stated on her WhatsApp status while suffixing a slang term to dismiss Operation Sindoor.

Indian armed forces launched "Operation Sindoor" on the intervening night of May 7 and 8, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India had been planned and directed.

