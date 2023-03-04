Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) A woman conductor was killed and six passengers were injured after a Uttar Pradesh roadways' pink service bus collided with a stationary truck here on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 3 am near Magher Nagar area, killing conductor Neha Yadav (30), SHO (Khalilabad Kotwali) Sarvesh Kumar said

The bus with 40 passengers on board was on its way to Gorakhpur from Lucknow, he said.

One of the six passengers who got injured in the accident is in critical condition and has been referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for treatment, he said.

The SHO said that further action is being taken.

