Thane, Nov 30 (PTI) A woman was thrashed, and her 18-year-old daughter was stripped and beaten up by their neighbours over a water dispute in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The police have registered a case against eight members of a family in connection with the assault that occurred in Panvel on Thursday, but no one has been arrested as yet, an official said.

According to the police, the accused attacked the mother-daughter duo, suspecting them of complaining about water wastage in their locality in the Nhava Sheva area.

As per the FIR, the accused allegedly beat up the woman and her daughter and stripped the teen in public, the official said.

The accused also allegedly used casteist slurs against the victims during the attack, he said.

The official said a case was registered under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

