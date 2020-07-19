Panipat (Haryana) [India], July 19 (ANI): A woman and her daughter were found dead at their residence in Panipat, police said on Saturday.

Sunil Kumar, SHO Model Town police station said: "The woman and her daughter were found dead at their apartment with their throats slit. Also, stab wounds were found on the bodies."

Also Read | Telangana Reports 1,284 COVID-19 Cases Today, State Tally Reaches 43,780: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

Police reached the spot after the incident was reported by neighbours on Friday night.

An FIR has been registered in the case and further investigation is underway, the SHO said. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: MHA Seeks Report From Chief Secretary on 'Phone Tapping' Row, Say Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)