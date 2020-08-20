Dehradun, Aug 20 (PTI) A 46-year-old woman died after a tree uprooted by heavy rains fell on her in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in Dadholi village of the district, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Tweets Video of Mahindra Thar, Provided by His MPLADS Fund, Bringing Medical Care at Doorsteps of Tribals in Wayanad’s Noolpuzha.

The woman has been identified as Vimla Negi, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)