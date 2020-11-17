Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 17 (PTI) A B.Ed student allegedly killed herself by hanging from the ceiling fan in her father's shop here, police said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old woman was to get married next month.

The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered from the body. However, police have lodged a case of unnatural death under section 174 of CrPC.

The body has been handed to her family members after post-mortem. The woman, Reena Kirad, a resident of Sultanpur town, had gone to clean her father's meat shop in the market where she allegedly killed herself at around 6.30 am on Tuesday, Station House Officer at the Sultanpura police station Chuttan Lal said.

When her mother reached the shop later, she found her hanging. The woman was immediately taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

