Muzaffarnagar, Jun 9 (PTI) A woman died under suspicious circumstances at her house in Khedi Sarai village here on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, they have lodged a case on the complaint of her parents, who alleged that she was killed by her in-laws.

Puja's parents told police that she had married Manoj Kumar around two years ago and her in-laws were harassing her.

They told police that Puja's in-laws informed them that she died from coronavirus.

