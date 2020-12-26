New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman died on Saturday after falling from the third floor of a DDA building in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said.

The woman was identified as Snehdeep Kaur, a resident of Virender Nagar in Janakpuri. A Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree holder, Kaur was working on a part-time basis at a private school here, they said.

Kaur's two-page resume found near her body suggested that she was looking for a job, police said, adding an inquiry is underway to ascertain the facts.

Her family told police that she had left home in the morning to get a photocopy. Police told her family members did not suspect foul play.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said, "We received a call at Janakpuri police station that a woman had fallen from the upper floors of the DDA building no 5. On reaching the spot, the woman was found lying dead on the first floor and blood was oozing from her head."

An initial investigation suggested that the woman had fallen from the third floor of the building but further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events, he said.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for post-mortem after which it will be handed over to the family, the DCP said.

