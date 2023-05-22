Prayagraj/Ayodhya (UP), May 22 (PTI) A woman who filmed herself sitting on the bonnet of a moving car in Prayagraj and uploaded it on various social media platforms has been fined Rs 17,000, police said on Monday.

Varnika Chaudhary's video was widely circulated on social media, following which the police initiated a probe and then fined her, they said.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams SGPC Chief for Extending Exclusive Rights To Telecast Gurbani at Golden Temple to Badals' TV Channel.

Chaudhary filmed herself wearing a bridal dress and sitting on the bonnet of a moving SUV near All Saints' Cathedral, also known as 'Patthar Girja (Church of Stones)' on May 16, Civil Lines SHO Bhanu Pratap said.

She had earlier filmed herself riding a two-wheeler without a helmet near Company Bagh (Chandrashekhar Azad Park), the police said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Two Gifts for Central Employees in July As Govt May Hike DA and Fitment Factor.

Pratap said Chaudhary was fined Rs 15,500 for violating rules in the SUV-related incident and Rs 1,500 for the other.

In a similar incident in Ayodhya, a video of two women performing stunts on the bonnet of a car was widely circulated, the police said.

The car owner was fined Rs 18,000, they said.

"Both the girls put their lives and that of others at stake. A girl was sitting on the bonnet of the moving car and the other girl, who was driving, came out of the driver's window while it was moving," Circle Officer (City) Shailendra Singh said.

The car owner, identified as Deen Dayal Mishra, was fined Rs 18,000, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)