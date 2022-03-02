Gurugram, Mar 2 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman was found dead in her rented house in Kanhai Colony here, police said on Wednesday.

She had marks on her neck and was supposedly strangulated, police said.

The woman was identified as Kamla Devi, a native of Panna in Madhya Pradesh, and was found dead on Tuesday in the house where she lived with a man.

The man is absconding and is a prime suspect in the matter, they said, adding an FIR has been registered at Sushant Lok Police Station and a probe is on.

“The accused is still absconding and we are trying to nab him,” said Inspector Jasveer, SHO Sushant Lok Police Station.

According to the complaint filed by Baliram, the son of the woman, his father Mahesh had left them about three years ago.

After about a year of his leaving, his mother started living with Surender, he said.

“Surender worked as a laborer and lived in Wazirabad village. He started living with my mother in Kanhai colony five months ago, but quarrels happened between them frequently.

“He is a drug-addict. On Tuesday evening there was a fight between them. That evening later I went to Wazirabad with an acquaintance and stayed there,” Baliram said in his complaint, according to police.

“When I reached Kanhai colony at around 9.30 am today, I found my mother lying dead and Surender missing. He killed my mother,” he said.

