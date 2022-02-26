New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) A 62-year-old woman was found dead at Jheel Park in central Delhi's Prasad Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

Police got information at 10.11 am on Friday regarding a body lying at Jheel park.

The person was later identified as Snehalata Chawla, a resident of Paharganj where she lived with her family, they said.

On Thursday around 9.15 am, Chawla had told her family that she was going to attend the sewa at Radha Soami Satsang on Pusa Road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

When she did not return in the evening, her family members started looking for her and later lodged a missing report at Prasad Nagar Police Station, she said.

Prima facie, no visible external injuries were found on the body and inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated, said the DCP.

Post mortem of the deceased has been conducted and the report is awaited.

So far, no foul play has come to light, police said.

