Thane, Jun 8 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was found hanging in an apartment in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday morning, civic officials said.

The police said they suspect it to be a case of suicide, but as of now they have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it.

Some neighbours of the woman, who was married, alerted the police at around 8.30 am about the body in the flat located on the first floor of a building in Vartak Nagar area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster control officer Yasin Tadvi said.

Local firemen and the police rushed to the spot and found the woman hanging from the ceiling of her flat, he said.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the official said, adding an inquiry is on into the case.

