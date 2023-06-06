Saharanpur (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) The body of a 28-year-old woman has been found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house in the Deoband police station area following which her brother accused the in-laws of killing her, police said on Monday.

Swati (28), a resident of Dinarpur village, got married two-and-a-half years ago. Her brother Ravi told police that she had made a call at 11 pm on Sunday asking her family to take her with them the next morning.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide by Burning Herself Inside Gymkhana Club Washroom.

But when the relatives reached the house of Swati's in-laws the next day, they found her dead, police said.

Saharanpur's Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada told PTI that the kin of the deceased have lodged a complaint and a probe into the matter was underway.

Also Read | Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of Magnitude 2.5 on Richter Scale Hits Jhajjar, No Casualty Reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)