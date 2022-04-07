Shravasti (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district on Thursday convicted a woman of strangulating her children to death and awarded her life imprisonment.

On March 27, 2016, Meera Devi, wife of Pradeep Verma and a resident of Madhavapur village, choked her sons Anurag (4) and one-year-old Aryan to death with bare hands, prosecutor K. P. Singh told PTI.

Also Read | #RJD Candidates Close to #TejashwiYadav in Vaishali Lost … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

She also tried to commit suicide by immolation, but later jumped into a well and was rescued by villagers.

The District Sessions Judge Gaurav Kumar Srivastava also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Meera Devi, Singh said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Fake Call Centre Duping US, Canada Citizens Busted, 17 People Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)