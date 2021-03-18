Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) A fast-track court here on Thursday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for beating her mother-in-law to death in 2016.

According to government lawyer Anod Balyan, the court of judge Madhu Gupta held Shama Perveen guilty under section 302 of the IPC and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on her.

Perveen killed the victim, Sabra, on November 23, 2016, at her home in Shamli. A case was lodged against her based on a complaint from the victim's son, Saleem, Balyan said.

Perveen was subsequently arrested and has been in prison since then, he added.

