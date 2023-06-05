Ballia (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Bansdih town here on Monday, police said.

Nisha Rajbhar, a resident of Pandey ka Pokhara locality, hanged herself with a rope at around 10 am when her children were playing outside the house, they said.

According to police, Nisha's mother-in-law noticed the woman's body upon returning from outside and raised an alarm.

Nisha and Manish Gond had an inter-caste marriage without the consent of the families in 2018. Manish works in a private company in Haridwar and the couple lived there, police said.

Manish had returned to Haridwar on March 12, leaving his wife and children in Ballia, police said, adding that prima facie it appears that Nisha committed suicide following a rift with her husband.

However, Nisha's father Harendra Rajbhar has alleged murder for dowry, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and necessary legal action will be taken after getting the report, police said.

