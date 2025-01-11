New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) A woman was found hanging from a pole in northeast Delhi while her husband committed suicide at their house in neighbouring Ghaziabad following a fight on Friday, police said.

Shivani (28) and Vijay Pratap Chauhan (32) lived in Loni, Ghaziabad, they said.

The couple had a fight earlier in the day and Shivani left the house. She hanged herself from the electric pole near the Loni roundabout in Delhi, around 8 km from her house, police said.

The incident came to light when local police received information about the hanging. Upon reaching the scene, police found a mobile phone in Shivani's pocket which was switched off, they said.

"The device was switched on and the woman's family members were contacted and informed about her death. During the investigation, it was revealed that her husband had also committed suicide at their residence," a police officer said.

According to police, no suicide note has been found yet.

A crime and forensic team inspected the scene, confirming no other injuries on the woman's body, police said.

