Latur, Jan 8 (PTI) A woman was arrested in Latur in Maharashtra for allegedly killing her husband with the help of a minor boy, a police official said on Monday.

Vaibhav Jyotaram Nikam (34), a resident of Digol Deshmukh in Renapur tehsil here, had gone missing on January 2 and his body was found on Saturday, the official said.

After his brother Suraj, who is the complainant in the case, raised suspicion about the involvement of the deceased's wife Neha, she was questioned, he said.

"She confessed to killing her husband with the help of a minor, with whom she reportedly is in a relationship. Both have been held for murder and further probe is underway," he said.

