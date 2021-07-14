Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman and her son were found dead in a house in Khurja Nagar area here, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Rashmi, was living separately from her family. Her husband Jaswant has accused his wife's alleged lover Reshampal of killing Rashmi and son Vinod.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said some people informed police about a foul smell emanating from a house at Murari Nagar.

When police entered the house, the bodies of the woman and her son were found in a rotten condition.

The house was built by her alleged lover who was also bearing her expenses. It seems that he killed the woman and her son after getting fed up with her expenses, police said.

Reshampal has fled to Guwahati and police teams have been sent to search for him.

