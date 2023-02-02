Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) A woman and her son were killed and three others were injured in a collision between a private bus and a car in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Thursday.

The collision occurred near Kitasar.

Also Read | Parents of a Minor Sentenced to 3-year Imprisonment, a Fine of Rs 25,000 Levied on Them … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The deceased have been identified as Virender Hooda (35) and his mother Parameshwari Devi (68), Dungargarh Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Bishnoi said.

The woman and her son died on the spot while his wife, son and daughter were injured, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2023: BJP Wrests Konkan Teachers Constituency MLC Seat From Maha Vikas Aghadi-Backed Peasants and Workers Party.

The injured have been referred to PBM Hospital in Bikaner for treatment.

At the time of the accident, the private bus was going from Bikaner to Neem Ka Thana while the car was going towards Bikaner, he said.

A case has been registered against the bus driver, the SHO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)