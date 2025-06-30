Jabalpur, Jun 30 (PTI) A woman sustained severe burn injuries after her friend threw acid on her face in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police said on Monday.

The police have detained the accused woman, Ishita Sahu, for the attack on her friend Shraddha Das in Awadhpuri colony on Sunday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma told reporters.

Das sustained 40 to 45 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The official said the women are friends, and the motive for the acid attack is yet to be ascertained.

