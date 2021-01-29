Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) A woman was injured in a shootout between two groups in Kolkata's Tangra area on Friday evening over the sale of tobacco in the area, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with a bullet injury and she is undergoing treatment, they said.

The woman, a resident of the Gobinda Khatick Road, protested against a few people who have been selling tobacco in the area, a police officer said.

"Following that, there was a huge quarrel between two groups, leading to a scuffle and the shootout," he said.

A huge team of police is in the area and the situation at present is peaceful, the officer said.

"We are looking into the matter. Our officers are probing the incident," he added.

