New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) A woman allegedly jumped in front of a moving train with her two minor children at Delhi's Holambi Kalan railway station on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 2.13 pm. No suicide note was found at the spot, they said.

Also Read | Religious Conversion: Law Should Not Be Weak So Culprits Could Escape, Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

According to police, the woman was in her 30s. One of her children was aged five and the other was 10-month-old.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra K Singh said, "We received information from the Railway Protection Force control room about the alleged suicide. An investigating officer was sent to the spot and he found a woman and her two children lying dead on the track."

Also Read | PUBG Addiction: NCPCR Asks MeitY How Banned Game is Still Available for Use by Minors After 16-Year-Old Boy Killed Mother for Playing Online Game.

The three jumped in front of the Amritsar Intercity train and were run over by it, he said, adding that efforts are being made to identify them.

"The bodies were shifted to the Subzi Mandi mortuary," Singh said.

During inquiry, the train driver revealed that the woman "intentionally" jumped on the track with her children. The train could not be stopped as it was running at a speed of 100 kmph, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)