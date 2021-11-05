Jaisalmer (Raj), Nov 5 (PTI) A woman was killed and two children were injured following an explosion while crushing potash in a village here, police said on Friday.

Kamla Meghwal (50), died in the incident that occurred late on Thursday at Didhu village, they said.

She sustained critical injuries and was referred to a hospital in Jodhpur but died during treatment, police said.

The relationship between Meghwal and the two children is not known.

Potash contains Potassium.

