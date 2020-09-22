Panaji, Sep 22 (PTI) A 63-year-old woman was crushed to death when a huge boulder fell on her house in Goa's Vasco town following incessant rains in the area, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the woman and her other family members were sleeping at their home located on a hill in Vaddem ward of Vasco in South Goa district, he said.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 55.62 Lakh With 75,083 New Cases & 1,053 Deaths Due to Coronavirus in Past 24 Hours.

A huge boulder came rolling down the hill on to their house, causing its roof to collapse.

The woman got trapped under the boulder and died on the spot, the official said.

Also Read | Sanjay Singh to PM Narendra Modi: ‘I’m Returning Your Tea, You Return My Farmers’ Bread’.

The other family members escaped unhurt as they rushed out of the house, he said.

A joint team of fire, emergency services personnel and Mormugao Municipal Council officials later pulled out the woman's body from under the boulder, the official said.

Heavy rains have been lashing parts of the coastal state since the last few days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)