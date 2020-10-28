Ahmedabad, Oct 28 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman from an affluent family in Gujarats Ahmedabad city was clubbed to death allegedly by her daughter-in-law over a family feud, said police on Wednesday.

The accused, 24-year-old Nikita Agarwal, who got married just 10 months ago, was arrested on Wednesday by the Sola police here on charges of killing her mother-in-law Rekha Agarwal, whose husband is a businessman and currently hospitalised, said inspector J P Jadeja.

The alleged murder took place on Tuesday night at Royal Homes, a posh apartment in the Sola area, when only the two women were at home.

Rekhabens husband Ram Niwas is into marble business and hospitalised for some days. His son Dipak was at the hospital on Tuesday night when his neighbours called him after hearing screams coming out of their flat, Jadeja told reporters.

Dipak Agarwal had got married to Nikita just 10 months back, the police officer said.

Upon reaching home, Dipak forcibly opened the main door and found his mother in a pool of blood, while Nikita had locked herself in another room, said Jadeja.

Our investigation revealed that Nikita and the deceased were not on good terms. Following a quarrel on family issues, the accused killed Rekhaben by smashing her head with an iron rod, said Jadeja.

