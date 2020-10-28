New Delhi, October 28: Though corona continues to affect daily lives, there’s good news for students who’ve graduated from school this year, and want to pursue higher education. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the Delhi Government has added 1,330 new seats for nine existing courses at Guru Gobind Indraprastha (IP) University for the academic session 2020-21.

Shri Sisodia announced the addition of 1,330 seats for IP University this year at a virtual press conference at Delhi Secretariat today. These seats will be added to IP University affiliated colleges, to nine existing courses at undergraduate as well as graduate level. Delhi Govt to Launch Anti-Firecracker Campaign From November 3, It Will Continue After Diwali, Says Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Out of these 1,330 seats, maximum seats have been allotted to B.tech with a total of 630 seats. The breakdown for the new seats for the nine courses - B.Voc (20 seats), BBA (120 seats), B.com (220 seats), BA Economics (120 seats), BCA (90 seats), MBA (60 seats), Msc. Yoga (15 seats), and M.Voc (55 seats). These additional seats, Shri Sisodia said, is an effort by the Delhi Govt. to offer new opportunities to students during an extremely difficult year.

“This is good news for students looking to pursue higher education this year as 1,330 additional seats will be available to them now,” said Shri Sisodia. He also said that these seats are as good as opening 5-6 new colleges considering the significant number of seats that have been additionally allocated this year.

Shri Sisodia said, “When a new college opens up in this country, barely 200-odd seats are made available for students. If you look at these new seats, the Delhi Govt. is providing the equivalent of at least 5-6 new colleges for students. It’s a good opportunity for our children.”

*Details of Programme intake with proposed increased seats in Guru Gobind Indraprastha University for academic session 2020-21

*B.TECH - 7110 (including additional 630 seats)

*MBA - 2470 (including additional 60 seats)

*B.VOC - 770 (including additional 20 seats)

*BBA - 7845 (including additional 120 seats)

*B.COM (Hons.) - 2145 (including additional 220 seats)

*B.A (Economics) - 420 (including additional120 seats)

*BCA - 2625 (including additional 90 seats)

*M.Sc (Yoga) - 30 (including additional 15 seats)

*M.VOC - 100 (including additional 55 seats)

