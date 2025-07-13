Noida, Jul 13 (PTI) Two people allegedly attacked a woman here for refusing to withdraw a case filed over her minor daughter, police said on Sunday.

Nine people have been booked over the attack, they said.

Phase-I Police Station In-charge Inspector Amit Kumar Maan said that a complaint in the matter was filed Saturday night.

Geeta, the victim, in her complaint, alleged that on July 9, she was on the way to her house in Sector 10 from Harola after work, when two people riding a scooter sliced her with a knife near the Labour Chowk in Sector 2.

She fell bleeding on the road, while the attackers sped away, thinking she was dead.

Geeta was rushed to a hospital by passersby.

Maan said the woman told police that on October 9, 2023, her daughter was strangled by one Veeru, who was in jail till he was released on bail on April 15 this year.

He said Geeta alleged that ever since he got out, he had been pressuring her to withdraw the case.

Mann said police have booked Veeru, Hargovind, Hargovind's wife Sukhraj, Ravi, Manoj, Lakshmi and two unknown people in connection with the attack.

