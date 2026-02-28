PNN

New Delhi [India], February 28: EnerSynk Group has appointed the 6th President of the Republic of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, as Emeritus Chairperson, adding former head-of-state and scientific leadership to the company as it scales renewable energy and atmospheric carbon infrastructure across multiple continents.

"Bringing a former President with a scientific background into our leadership structure reinforces our commitment to building infrastructure that combines governance, credibility and environmental performance," said Jason Temasfieldt, Founder of EnerSynk Group. "As climate pressures intensify globally, scalable infrastructure solutions must move beyond concepts and into deployable systems."

EnerSynk develops utility-scale solar projects, hybrid renewable systems, energy storage platforms and industrial manufacturing ecosystems designed to align economic growth with environmental accountability.

A key component of its innovation portfolio is FORESTA™, a deployable microalgae-based carbon infrastructure system housed within a standard 20-foot container. Designed as air management infrastructure, the system continuously absorbs carbon dioxide, reduces nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds, captures particulate matter and releases oxygen through controlled photosynthesis.

Within approximately 14 square metres, a single FORESTA™ unit is engineered to capture between 8 and 14 metric tons of CO₂ annually, produce 4 to 8 tons of oxygen and generate commercially usable biomass. The system operates 24 hours per day without requiring soil or extensive land areas. ISO certification is currently in process.

"Sustainable development must be rooted in science, accountability and measurable impact. EnerSynk's integrated approach to renewable energy and deployable carbon infrastructure reflects the type of innovation required to address climate challenges at scale. I look forward to supporting the Group's continued international expansion," said Dr. Gurib-Fakim.

The company is currently negotiating a 500-megawatt solar project in Zambia and a 150-megawatt solar project in Zimbabwe, signaling its growing footprint in utility-scale renewable energy across Africa.

EnerSynk Chairman Huzaifa Khorakiwala said the appointment strengthens the company's governance framework as it enters its next phase of growth. "Strong governance and scientific oversight are critical as we scale commercially viable climate-aligned infrastructure," he said. "This appointment reflects our long-term approach to responsible expansion."

In parallel with its energy and carbon initiatives, EnerSynk has a mandate to attract international manufacturers to Bocsa Hungary, positioning Bocsa as a potential advanced-manufacturing hub within EnerSynk's broader European strategy.

The company's combined focus on utility-scale renewable generation, industrial manufacturing corridors and atmospheric carbon systems reflects a strategy aimed at integrating energy production with environmental infrastructure at a regional scale.

About EnerSynk Group

EnerSynk Group is an international renewable energy and climate infrastructure developer operating across India, Hungary, Zambia and the UAE, with expansion plans into the United States. The Group develops utility-scale solar, hybrid energy systems, energy storage solutions and sustainable industrial projects, and is advancing deployable atmospheric carbon solutions such as FORESTA™, positioning itself within the emerging category of air management infrastructure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)