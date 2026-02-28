Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Eighteen people have died after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, on Saturday. The condition of several injured persons is reported to be critical. Sagili Shan Mohan, Collector & District Magistrate have informed about th incident.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spoke with officials regarding the same Kakinada accident. CM reviewed the explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Micron’s Semiconductor ATMP Facility in Gujarat.

The Chief Minister inquired about the causes of the accident and the ongoing rescue and relief operations at the site. Officials informed that around 20 people were working at Surya Fire Works where the accident occurred.

Naidu expressed grief over the large number of firecracker workers losing their lives. The Chief Minister directed ministers and senior officials to visit the accident site.

Also Read | Why Is Gold Price Rising Today?.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)