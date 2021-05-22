Fatehpur, May 22 (PTI) A woman and her lover were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of her eight-year-old daughter on Saturday, police said.

Circle Officer Yogendra Kumar Malik said Aarushi, a resident of Jahanpur locality in Bindki, was abducted five days ago, after which Kusma Devi and her lover Vishal Srivastava, alias Gautam, were arrested.

Kusma's husband Nokhelal had died a few years ago.

The officer said on May 17, Kusma had lodged a complaint against two brothers Chhotu and Kishan Saini, both of the same locality, for abducting her daughter.

