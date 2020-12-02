Koraput, Dec 2 (PTI) A hardcore woman Maoist carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head and involved in many crimes surrendered before the police in Odishas Koraput district on Wednesday, an officer said.

A resident of Malkangiri district, the 23-year-old surrendered ultra was the area committee member and a member of the protection team of Maoist leader Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK, the senior police officer said.

Identified as Rame Madkami, she was a member of the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit and was active in Malkangiri and Koraput districts, Koraput Superintendent of Police, Kukesh Kumar Bhamoo said.

She was also active in the bordering areas of Andhra Pradesh and involved in a number of offences. The Odisha government had announced a cash reward of Rs four lakh on her head, the SP said.

"I had joined the banned outfit at the age of 16 in 2013. However, during the last seven years, I realised that the Maoists do nothing good for the weaker sections of the society and are the real obstruction in development. They are mostly involved in extortion and killing of innocent tribals on false charges of being police informers," Madkami said.

"Odia cadres are discriminated by the Maoist leaders. Also, life in the forest has become difficult with establishment of security camps in the Swabhimaan anchal in Malkangiri district and in Koraput. Hence, I decided to surrender and to return to the social mainstream," she added.

Apart from the benefits provided in the prevailing surrender policy of the state government, Madkami will also get the Rs 4 lakh declared on her head by the government as her surrender was voluntary, the SP said.

