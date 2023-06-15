Berhampur (Odisha), Jun 15 (PTI) A 27-year-old first-year postgraduate student of government-run MKCG Medical College and Hospital here died under mysterious circumstances in the senior residents' hostel on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Subhani Patnaik, first year student of Skin & VD (Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy) department and a resident of Purushottampur, police said.

As she did not turn up at the hospital, her friends went to her room. But they found she was lying conscious in the bed. They informed the college authorities and rushed her to the hospital. The doctors, however, declared her as brought dead, said SP (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M.

There was no allegation from the family members or suspicion on foul play so far, police said.

"As several medicine covers were found near her bed, we suspect that she might have died due to the consumption of excess medicines," said Santosh Kumar Mishra, principal of the medical college.

He said the police were investigating her death.

Deceased's father Rabindra Kumar Patnaik of Purushottampur said she was suffering from migraine for the last some years. She might have consumed overdose of the medicines, he said.

Patnaik has lodged an FIR about the death of his daughter at Baidyanathpur police station here.

The SP said they have registered an unnatural death case at Baidyanathpur police station in this regard. The exact cause of the death would be known only after obtaining the report of the autopsy, he said, adding that police were investigating the death of the medico from all possible angles.

