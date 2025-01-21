Guwahati, Jan 21 (PTI) A woman travelling by train went into sudden labour and gave birth at the Guwahati railway station assisted by railway doctors and RPF women personnel, an official said on Tuesday.

The woman was on her way from Agartala to Barauni on the Rani Kamlapati Express, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Anakapalli’s Metro Chem Pharma Company; No Casualties, Injuries Reported (Watch Videos).

"The passenger suddenly went into labour inside the train. On receiving information, our officials took immediate necessary steps and advised the woman along with family members to deboard at Guwahati railway station on Monday," he said.

"As soon as the train arrived at Guwahati Railway Station, railway doctors along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) women personnel sprang into quick action, and assisted the woman in a successful delivery at Platform number 4 of the station," he added.

Also Read | Donald Trump Inauguration: EAM S Jaishankar Joins Roster of International and US Leaders, Takes a Prominent Seat at Swearing-In Ceremony (See Pics).

Sharma said the woman was later shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in an ambulance along with her husband and newborn for further medical attention.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)