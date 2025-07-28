Jammu, Jul 28 (PTI) A woman police officer, who had been battling life-threatening illness and depression, allegedly died by suicide at her residence here, officials said on Monday.

The body of Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Kulbir Kour (52) was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside a room of her house at Lower Gadigarh on Sunday evening, they said.

"She was posted at District Police Lines Jammu and was on medical leave for a long time due to a chronic medical condition," they added.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the officer committed suicide due to depression, they said.

The body was handed over to her family for last rites after completion of postmortem and other legal formalities, officials said.

