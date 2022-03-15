Gurugram, Mar 15 (PTI) An elderly woman was robbed of her jewellery and cash by two armed people in broad daylight in Surdas colony of Faridabad on Tuesday.

The accused were nabbed within two hours, police said.

Police said the accused revealed that they committed the crime after carrying out recce of the woman's house.

Police recovered a pistol and stolen items from them.

According to police, the incident took place around 1.30 pm today when 70-year-old Kamlesh was at home with her grandson. Other members of family had gone out for work.

Both accused entered the house, covering their faces, and robbed the woman of her four gold bangles, a pair of earrings and Rs 4,400 in cash at gunpoint.

The accused have been identified as Ramvilas and Vishnu Dutt.

