New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI) A woman was injured in an incident of firing at Saket court on Friday.

Four rounds were fired.

Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Gold Rates: Gold Likely to Lose Sheen on High Prices; Jewellers Expect 20% Dip in Demand.

Police are on the spot and have rushed the woman to a hospital.

Further information is awaited.

Also Read | Alvida Jumma 2023: Security Beefed Up at Mosques Across Uttar Pradesh for ‘Jumat-Ul-Vida’ Prayers on Last Friday of Ramzan Ahead of Eid Ul Fitr.

On September 24 last year Two gunmen dressed as lawyers fired inside Delhi's Rohini court. The gunmen were killed in police firing.

The two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi.

Police personnel retaliated, allegedly killing the two on the spot.

In April last year, following a scuffle between two advocates and their one client, an incident of gun firing took place at the Rohini court.

According to the police, a constable of the Nagaland Armed Police (NAP) deployed at the court opened fire on the ground. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)