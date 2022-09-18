Jammu, Sep 18 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many injured when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Shila Shajroo around 7 am when the driver of the car was negotiating a blind curve on the Reasi-Mahore Road, a police official said.

Also Read | As India and the #US Double Down on Domestic Semiconductor Manufacturing, #China Witnessed … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

He said the locals launched a rescue operation and found Sakeena Begum (40) and her son Imtiyaz Ahmad (20) dead. Begum's husband Abdul Majid (45) and daughter Nazmeen Kousar (15) were rushed to the district hospital in critical condition, the police official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)