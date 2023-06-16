Banda (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A woman was stabbed to death by her husband following an argument in a village here on Friday evening, police said.

The incident happened in Kotwali police station area. The accused Shivkumar (27) has been taken into custody, they said.

Also Read | UN Says Migrant Boat Capsizing off Greece ‘horrific Tragedy’.

Chunni Devi (26) was stabbed to death with a knife by her husband Shivkumar after an argument, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Laxmi Niwas Mishra said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Appeals AAP Workers in Assam To Assist in Relief Work in Flood-Affected Areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)