Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) A woman wanted in connection with a major drug seizure in Mumbai was held from Gujarat, Narcotics Control Bureau officials said on Friday.

Rubina Niyazu Shaikh was held from Unjha in the neighbouring state by an NCB team on Thursday, they said.

"In raids held here on July 18 and 19, we had seized 109.8 grams of mephedrone, Rs 77.92 lakh cash and 585.5 grams of gold worth Rs 29.4 lakh. Three people were arrested, and their questioning revealed Shaikh's role," an official said.

