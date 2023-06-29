Hyderabad, Jun 29 (PTI) A woman, who had earlier accused a ruling BRS MLA of harassing her for sexual favours, allegedly attempted suicide here on Thursday, police said.

The woman, who is suspected to have consumed sleeping pills was found lying unconscious on a footpath in Jubilee Hills area and a police team after getting information about it reached to the spot and shifted her to a nearby hospital.

The woman was treated at the hospital and her condition was stated to be out of danger, a police official said.

A letter purportedly written by the woman, was found in her handbag which mentioned that "justice was not meted to her" despite complaints to police and others earlier against the MLA of harassing her seeking sexual favours."

The letter further stated that "no action was initiated against the legislator and justice was not done to her".

The woman, who is said to be associated with a dairy headquartered in Hyderabad had earlier levelled allegations against the MLA, who had refuted them.

A section of media reports claimed that she had also approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) with the accusations against the MLA.

Police said the woman was discharged from the hospital and they were investigating into the matter.

